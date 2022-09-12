Bodies of four who drowned during Ganesh immersion retrieved

T. Appala Naidu KAKINADA
September 12, 2022 18:39 IST

The bodies of four persons, who reportedly drowned in two separate incidents during the immersion of Ganesha idols on Sunday night, were found off the Uppada beach and Pithapuram Branch Canal (PBC) on the Kakinada coast on Monday. 

Kakinada SP M. Raveendranath Babu said the bodies of the persons, including three who drowned off the Uppada beach, were retrieved on Monday. Search was on to trace one more person, who reportedly drowned in the PBC.

The deceased have been identified as Anisetti Uma Venkata Vamsy (24), Chintapalli Satish Reddy (28) and Tamilasetty Vijaya Vardhan Reddy (28) of Nagulapalli village and Joga Kumara Swami (36) of Pithapuram. A search is on for Dasari Narasimhacharyulu, 38, in the PBC.

Five persons were killed in the two drowning incidents, including one youth who was rescued off Uppada beach, who died in hospital on Sunday.

