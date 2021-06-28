Bodies of four boys retrieved from river Vasista

The bodies of four boys were retrieved from Vasista, a branch of river Godavari, at Koderulanka island under P. Gannavaram police limits in East Godavari district on Monday. They were feared drowned in the Vasista on Sunday evening.

The deceased have been identified as B. Naveen Kumar, Y. Ratna Sagar, Pantala Pawan and Kandavalli Vinaya, all 15 years of age and students of Class X. The bodies were traced near the Konderulanka island.

According to P. Gannavaram sub-inspector of police G. Surendra, the incident occurred when the boys belonging to Konderulanka island went for a bath in the Vasistha. They had parked their bicycles by the river and their clothes have also been found near the cycles.

The Ravulapalem police said the search operation was completed and the bodies have been sent to the government hospital in Razole for post-mortem. The police registered a case and the investigation is on.