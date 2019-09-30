Bodies of five slain Maoists buried

All the five slain Maoists, Ajay, Bimala, Budri, Ramesh and Bhuma, were buried on Monday by the district police, as per NHRC guidelines.

While there were no claimant for three of them, the bodies of Bimala and Budri were identified by their relatives.

Based on a radio message sent by the district police to all police stations in Chhattisgarh, Bimala’s mother Sodi Idmi of Chutubai village and Bemala Panda uncle of Budri from Gutipalli village, both from Bijapur district of Chhattisgarh, arrived at Narsipatnam on Tuesday, and identified the bodies of the slain Maoists. Nobody has called on behalf of Ajay, Ramesh and Bhuma. And since 72 hours have elapsed, we buried all the five with permission of Bimala’s mother and Budri’s uncle, as per the NHRC guidelines, said ASP of Chintapalli Satish Kumar.

All the five Maoists were killed in an alleged exchange of fire with the security forces on September 22 and 23, in two separate incidents, and all are said to be from the 3rd Platoon of the PLGA (People’s Liberation Guerilla Army) of the CPI (Maoist) and hail from Chhattisgarh.