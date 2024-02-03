GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Boddepalli Rajagopala Rao’s statue unveiled at Vamsadhara project office

The former MP was a major contributor in development of irrigation in the district

February 03, 2024 06:53 pm | Updated 06:53 pm IST - SRIKAKULAM

The Hindu Bureau
Andhra Pradesh, Srikakulam, 03 02 2024. Minister for Revenue Dharmana Prasada Rao garlanding statue of former MP Boddepalli Rajagopala Rao in Srikakulam on Saturday. Arrangement.

Andhra Pradesh, Srikakulam, 03 02 2024. Minister for Revenue Dharmana Prasada Rao garlanding statue of former MP Boddepalli Rajagopala Rao in Srikakulam on Saturday. Arrangement. | Photo Credit: ARRANGEMENT

AP Minister for Revenue Dharmana Prasada Rao unveiled the statue of former MP Boddepalli Rajagopala Rao at Vamsadhara project office in Srikakulam on Saturday, while also recalling Mr. Rajagopla Rao’s contribution in the development of irrigation in the district.

Speaking during the occasion, the Minsiter said that the Gotta barrage was constructed with the initiative of Mr. Rajagopala Rao, who inspired many politicians across the State with his dedicated efforts for the upliftment of farmers.

Mr. Dharmana Prasada Rao hoped that second phase of Vamsadhara project would be completed very soon with cooperation of the Odisha government, who were yet to give the consent for land acquisition within their jurisdiction. Vamsadhara project superintending engineer Dola Tirumala Rao, Rythu Commission member Gondu Raghuram and others were present at the occasion.

