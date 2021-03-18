Boccia National Championship inaugurated

The Fifth Boccia National Championship, paralympic games, was inaugurated at GITAM Deemed to be University, here on Wednesday.
Para Boccia Sports Welfare Society of India is organising this national event at GITAM Kodi Ramamurhti indoor stadium.
Inaugurating the games, GITAM president M. Sri Bharath said the participants were a source of inspiration for all able-bodied persons.
He mentioned that para-athletes had a unique strength of character that combined mental toughness, physical ability and agility to produce sporting performances that redefined the boundaries of possibilities.
Visakhapatnam West Constituency MLA P.G.V.R. Naidu and Boccia India President Jaspreet Singh Dhallwal were present.
Mr. Jaspreet said the game was played by differently-abled players with a physical disability that requires the use of a wheelchair.
Individual and team category of competitions would be held for boys and girls categories over the next two days, he added.
GITAM vice-chancellor K. Sivaramakrishna, Registrar D. Gunasekharan, Paralympics Committee of India president Deepa Malik, Paraboccia Association of Andhra Pradesh president Shiva Shankar and others were present.
