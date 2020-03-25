With a grid of an idea Bobbili citizens prove discipline is possible in markets too

For every problem, there is a solution, and it has been proved in Bobbili town of Vizianagaram district. With the initiative of officials, people have successfully maintained social distance at Rythu Bazars, which are normally crowded, more during festivals.

When all markets in Vizianagaram and other areas witnessed a mad rush on the day of Ugadi, people of Bobbili waited patiently in designated grids to buy vegetables. Parvatipuram Sub-Collector T.S.Chetan said discipline was very important at markets to prevent mass gathering in the backdrop of Coronavirus pandemic.

Wait for your turn

In Srikakulam too such an idea was executed successfully. The district administration closed the Rythu Bazar located in a congested area between China Bazar-Balaga road. All the farmers were advised to sell vegetables at Government Degree College spread in 20 acres. Srikakulam Collector J.Nivas and Joint Director K.Sreenivasulu made people stay in the grid till their turn to buy essential goods.

Senior advocate and BJP senior leader G.Bhagya Lakshmi hailed the initiative of Srikakulam district administration. “The very purpose of 21 days of lockdown should not be defeated in the name of festivals and buying essential goods. Proper planning would ensure safety of every individual. Otherwise, every individual who come to markets may become a carrier of Coronavirus,” she added.

TTD Dharmana Prachara Parishad member and trustee of Sri Raghavendra Swamy temple Baratam Kameswara Rao said discpline and responsibility were more important to control the disease which had already created havoc in countries like China, Italy, Spain and France. “As part of implementing the government guidelines, we stopped darshans although regular puja is being performed in the temple,” he added.