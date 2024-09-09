Boats that crashed into Prakasam Barrage in Andhra Pradesh belonged to YSRCP followers, says Minister Nimmala

Minister for Water Resources Nimmala Ramanaidu has stated that the State government was looking into the sabotage angle into the boat collision incident at Prakasam Barrage. The boats reportedly belong to the followers of the YSRCP leaders, and no precautionary measures were taken to anchor them properly giving scope for suspicion, he said.

Addressing a press conference here on Monday, the Minister said the WRD officials lodged a complaint with the police. The police were investigating the matter. As per preliminary findings, three boats belonged to one Ushadri, a follower of YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) leader Komati Rammohan, who in turn is a relative of Talasila Raghuram. YSRCP leader Nandigam Suresh and others formed a syndicate for dredging purposes in the river Krishna. Each boat was worth between ₹40 lakh and ₹50 lakh. However, neither boats were anchored, nor did the owners take any precautionary measures to secure them tightly. Three boats were tied to each other merely with a plastic rope. Each boat weighing 40 to 50 tonnes drifted towards the Barrage and hit the gates 67, 69, 70. The counterweight of Gate 69 broke when a boat hit hard.

Fortunately, the boats hit the counterweight without causing any damage to the main structure or the gates of the Barrage. It is beyond one’s comprehension to imagine what the damage would have been if the boats collided with the main structure. What would have been the fate of five districts which were dependent on the Prakasam Barrage, he asked.

Mr. Ramanaidu said out of the total five boats, one boat went down between the gates and three boats were identified. We are finding the location of another boat. All the boats carried YSRCP colours. So, there were suspicions it could be a deliberate sabotage, he said, adding, the police investigation would throw light on the incident. The government would not spare anyone, and strict action would be taken against the culprits.

