ADVERTISEMENT

Boats struck in Andhra Pradesh’s Prakasam Barrage, base of a pillar damaged

Published - September 02, 2024 08:31 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

Five boats which came in the flood from the upstream got struck at Gate No. 69. Due to heavy flood the and base of the pillar was damaged, irrigation officials said

Rajulapudi Srinivas
Rajulapudi Srinivas

A pillar at Gate No. 69 of Prakasam Barrage was damaged after boats which came in flood got struck. Irrigation officials released 11.14 lakh Cusecs of flood to the downstream on Monday. | Photo Credit: G. N. Rao

The base of the pillar at Gate No. 69 in Prakasam Barrage was damaged when a fews traditional wooden boats which got unmoored in the upstream and came floating in the flood waters and got struck in the gate in the early hours on Monday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Officials discharged about 11.25 lakh Cusecs of flood in to the sea from the barrage by lifting all the 70 gates.

Also Read: Andhra Pradesh, Telangana rain LIVE updates

Five boats which came in the flood from the upstream got struck at Gate No. 69. Due to heavy flood the and base of the pillar was damaged, the irrigation officials said.

A team of officials were monitoring the situation at the barrage. As flood water discharge was obstructed and pressure was increasing at the gate, as the base was washed away, an officer said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Irrigation authorities who were alert were trying to remove the boats, till last reports came in.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US