Boats struck in Andhra Pradesh’s Prakasam Barrage, base of a pillar damaged

The base of the pillar at Gate No. 69 in Prakasam Barrage was damaged when a fews traditional wooden boats which got unmoored in the upstream and came floating in the flood waters and got struck in the gate in the early hours on Monday.

Officials discharged about 11.25 lakh Cusecs of flood in to the sea from the barrage by lifting all the 70 gates.

Also Read: Andhra Pradesh, Telangana rain LIVE updates

Five boats which came in the flood from the upstream got struck at Gate No. 69. Due to heavy flood the and base of the pillar was damaged, the irrigation officials said.

A team of officials were monitoring the situation at the barrage. As flood water discharge was obstructed and pressure was increasing at the gate, as the base was washed away, an officer said.

Irrigation authorities who were alert were trying to remove the boats, till last reports came in.