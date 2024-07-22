Boats arranged to shift island villagers as Prakasam barrage gates are lifted

With the Irrigation Department authorities releasing water from the Prakasam barrage, boats have been arranged to shift the villagers from the island habitations in Krishna district.

The boats will transport the villagers staying in Pamula Lanka village to Vuyyuru, Avanigadda, Vijayawada and other places during rainy season, the locals said.

Officials released about 10,000 cusecs water downstream from the Prakasam barrage on Monday, July 22. About 15,000 cusecs water was released into the Bay of Bengal from the barrage by lifting 19 gates on Sunday. The district administration sounded alert about the discharge of the water.

Many villagers and children were seen crossing the Krishna on boats at Pamula Lanka on Monday. The boats will carry the island villagers till evening. Villagers from Thodella Dibba, Thotlavalluru, Valluripalem and other habitations will face problems during floods, the villagers said.

“Every year, we depend on boats to reach Vuyyuru, Kankipadu, Vijayawada, Challapalli, Avanigadda and other places for works. Boats will be operated till the end of monsoon,” said a villager, K. Subba Rao.

“We request the public representatives to construct a bridge across Krishna river. Every time, political leaders promise to lay the bridge, but they forget after coming into power,” said C. Subba Lakshmi.

Villagers said two boats were arranged to cross the river which was in spate. The boats will be operated from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m., they said.

“During floods, poisonous snakes come into homes along with the flood water and many people suffer snake bites. We face severe problems in shifting the patients and pregnant women to hospitals during emergencies,” said M. Venkateswara Rao of Pamula Lanka.

Meanwhile, the Revenue and the Police officers appealed to the villagers to cooperate with the officials and shift to safer places.