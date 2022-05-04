Boating mooted at Dowleswaram barrage
East Godavari Collector K. Madhavilatha on Wednesday directed the Tourism Department authorities to explore the possibilities to operate tourist boat services in the Godavari canal between Kadiyapulanka and Dowleswaram.
At a review meeting with the tourism officials, Ms. Madhavilatha directed them to prepare a detailed project report on developing a 100-acre pond at Purushottamapatnam in Seetanagaram mandal.
