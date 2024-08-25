Boating in Godavari canal near Kadiyam flower nurseries on the anvil

East Godavari Collector P. Prasanthi has directed the Andhra Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation to prepare a Detailed Project Report (DPR) for a boating facility in the canal of the Godavari river under Public-Private Partnership mode.

During a recent field inspection by Ms. Prasanthi, the officials finalised plans for a 4.2 kilometre canal parallel to the river. In an official release, Ms. Prasanthi said: “The APTDC, District Tourism and Revenue officials have been told to prepare a DPR for the boating facility in the canal in the Central Godavari Delta. The project is likely to be commissioned before the Godavari Pushkarams-2027”.

Flower nurseries stretch both the sides of the canal between Potti Lanka and Kadiyapu Lanka, and the location is also parallel to the national highway. Sir Arthur Cotton Barrage and his house at Dowleswaram are the major tourist attractions nearby the Kadiyam nurseries. APTDC Godavari Regional Joint Director V. Swamy Naidu, East Godavari District Tourism Officer P. Venkatachalam and Revenue officials have begun preparing the DPR.

