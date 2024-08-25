ADVERTISEMENT

Boating in Godavari canal near Kadiyam flower nurseries on the anvil

Published - August 25, 2024 08:11 pm IST - Kadiyam

The Hindu Bureau

A view of Kadiyapu Lanka behind the statue of Palla Venkanna, founder of Kadiyam flower nurseries, in East Godavari district. | Photo Credit: T. APPALA NAIDU

East Godavari Collector P. Prasanthi has directed the Andhra Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation to prepare a Detailed Project Report (DPR) for a boating facility in the canal of the Godavari river under Public-Private Partnership mode.

During a recent field inspection by Ms. Prasanthi, the officials finalised plans for a 4.2 kilometre canal parallel to the river. In an official release, Ms. Prasanthi said: “The APTDC, District Tourism and Revenue officials have been told to prepare a DPR for the boating facility in the canal in the Central Godavari Delta. The project is likely to be commissioned before the Godavari Pushkarams-2027”.

Flower nurseries stretch both the sides of the canal between Potti Lanka and Kadiyapu Lanka, and the location is also parallel to the national highway. Sir Arthur Cotton Barrage and his house at Dowleswaram are the major tourist attractions nearby the Kadiyam nurseries. APTDC Godavari Regional Joint Director V. Swamy Naidu, East Godavari District Tourism Officer P. Venkatachalam and Revenue officials have begun preparing the DPR.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US