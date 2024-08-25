GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Boating in Godavari canal near Kadiyam flower nurseries on the anvil

Published - August 25, 2024 08:11 pm IST - Kadiyam

The Hindu Bureau
A view of Kadiyapu Lanka behind the statue of Palla Venkanna, founder of Kadiyam flower nurseries, in East Godavari district.

A view of Kadiyapu Lanka behind the statue of Palla Venkanna, founder of Kadiyam flower nurseries, in East Godavari district. | Photo Credit: T. APPALA NAIDU

East Godavari Collector P. Prasanthi has directed the Andhra Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation to prepare a Detailed Project Report (DPR) for a boating facility in the canal of the Godavari river under Public-Private Partnership mode.

During a recent field inspection by Ms. Prasanthi, the officials finalised plans for a 4.2 kilometre canal parallel to the river. In an official release, Ms. Prasanthi said: “The APTDC, District Tourism and Revenue officials have been told to prepare a DPR for the boating facility in the canal in the Central Godavari Delta. The project is likely to be commissioned before the Godavari Pushkarams-2027”.

Flower nurseries stretch both the sides of the canal between Potti Lanka and Kadiyapu Lanka, and the location is also parallel to the national highway. Sir Arthur Cotton Barrage and his house at Dowleswaram are the major tourist attractions nearby the Kadiyam nurseries. APTDC Godavari Regional Joint Director V. Swamy Naidu, East Godavari District Tourism Officer P. Venkatachalam and Revenue officials have begun preparing the DPR.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.