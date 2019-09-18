Boating facilities to undergo inspections

All boating activities for tourists in Visakhapatnam district have been put on hold by the Andhra Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation (APTDC) in the wake of Sunday’s disaster on the Godavari.

The services will be resumed after a series of fitness tests are conducted on the boats.

APTDC Divisional Manager T.G. Prasada Reddy said that the speed boating facility at Rushikonda and the fishing harbour have been halted following instructions from the State Government. The kayaking facility at Rushikonda has also been put on hold.

“Though run by APTDC, the permissions/fitness certificates for all the boating facilities will be given by Kakinada Port authorities. Though all the boats have fitness certificates, as a precautionary measure, the officials would once again inspect the boats. The officials may visit Visakhapatnam in the next two days,” Mr Prasada Reddy said.