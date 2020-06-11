Boat with 20,000 litres of ‘stolen diesel’ seized

Police searcing the boat from which diesel was seized at Bhyravapalem in East Godavari district on Thursday.

KAKINADA

11 June 2020 23:55 IST

Eight gang members held, search is on for kingpin

The police on Thursday seized a boat with 20,000 litres of diesel that was reportedly stolen from the merchant ships anchored off the Kakinada coast in East Godavari district.

The police led by Amalapuram DSP Sk. Masum Basha found the mechanised boat loaded with the diesel soon after it arrived at the landing point at Bhyravapalem village under the I. Polavaram police limits.

Advertising

Advertising

“Eight persons involved in smuggling and transporting the fuel from the merchant ships off Kakinada coast have been arrested. The alleged nexus between the crew of the merchant ships and the gang is being investigated,” Mr. Masum Basha told The Hindu.

The arrested were Sangadi Gangadri (boat driver), S. Adinarayana, Ch. Kalastri, R. Dorababu, Ch. Devadasu, K. Srinu, S. Beera Swami and K. Raju. All of the belonged to Bhyravapalem and traditionally engaged in fishing in the sea, he said.

“They were suspected to be hired by smuggler gangs. A kingpin Malladi Byrava Swami has been arrested and search for six more smugglers is on,” he added.