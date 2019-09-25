Boat tragedy victims’ kin at their wits’ end

Family members of some of the victims of the boat mishap in the River Godavari were mounting an anxious vigil at the Government General Hospital (GGH) here on Wednesday as the bodies were not traced even on the eleventh day.

The Royal Vasista boat carrying 77 persons, including eight crew members, capsized at Kachluru village in East Godavari district on September 15. About 26 survived the accident and 36 bodies have been retrieved till date.

Search teams and villagers have traced a few of bodies at different places in East and West Godavari districts in the last two days, but they were in a highly decomposed condition making identification impossible, the police said. The family members sought DNA tests, they added.

“Nine passengers from Telangana and six from Andhra Pradesh are still missing”, an official said.

K. Sudershan and Bhulakshmi, parents of Ramyasri, who were waiting at the GGH, were seen checking with the help desk and the police.

Ramyasri, a native of Hyderabad, joined as a sub-engineer in Electricity Department a few months ago.

JC launches probe

M. Rajendra Prasad, a native of Hyderabad, was waiting for the missing couple – A. Vasundara and Pavan Kumar— at the hospital.

“Whenever an ambulance arrives at the mortuary, we rush there to identify the bodies only to return disappointed,” a dejected family member said.

Meanwhile, East Godavari district Joint Collector G. Lakshmisha began inquiry into the boat tragedy. The JC started collecting details from police, ports, irrigation, fisheries, tourism and revenue officials.