Boat tragedy: 2 more bodies identified

The police personnel investigating the boat tragedy case occurred in the Godavari River at Kachluru on September 15 have identified two more bodies on Friday. The victims have been identified as a couple from Hyderabad. The rescue teams and the police have identified 38 bodies so far and Another 13 more are still missing.
Meanwhile, the staff of Balaji Marines who are trying to retrieve the boat have suspended operations for three days owing to the increase in water level in the river, police said. “Satyam and his team may restore the boat retrieval operation if the flood level recedes after three days”, the police said.
