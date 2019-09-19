Boat traced at a depth of 210 ft,but no clarity on position

The private boat, which capsized in the River Godavari three days ago, was traced at a depth of 210 feet near Kachluru village on Wednesday by a team of the State Disaster Response Force team of Uttarakhand.

The boat was located with the help of a Sonar camera, but the exact position could not be immediately ascertained.

However, it may not be possible to extricate the boat immediately due to continuing flood in the river, officials said.

Experts from the Navy, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), the SDRF, fire and police personnel and a Mumbai-based marine services company had been scouring the river for the last three days.

Expert advice

Officials are seeking the advice of technical experts, who participated in the operations after the Balimela incident and a similar one in the River Godavari in which 19 persons were killed last year.

East Godavari Superintendent of Police Adnan Nayeem Asmi said fishermen and expert swimmers are also being consulted.

Heavy currents

Director General of Police Gautam Sawang, who took stock of the situation at Rajahmundry, said the width of the river in the area where the incident took place was less and the flow was heavy with high currents.

“Whirlpools, swirling waters, high floods and the inexperience of the driver might have caused the mishap,” Mr. Sawang said.

Experts said divers, who can go beyond a depth of 100 feet in the river which was in spate, are not available.

Magisterial inquiry

“Various options are being explored,” an official said.

Meanwhile, the State government ordered a magisterial inquiry into the tragedy. The East Godavari Joint Collector has been asked to conduct the inquiry and submit a report to the government in 60 days.

Director of Ports, Kakinada, has submitted the preliminary report to the government.