Boat ride to Papikonda hill range resumes after nearly two years

Tourists enjoying a boat ride to the Papikonda hill range in East Godavari district on Sunday.

DEVIPATNAM (EAST GODAVARI)

04 July 2021 23:31 IST

31 tourists enjoy the six-hour ride aboard Haritha

The first boat trip, as per the new boat operation policy, operated by the Andhra Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation (APTDC) on Sunday with 31 persons onboard to the Papikonda hill range, was completed successfully.

APTDC Divisional Manager (East and West Godavari districts) Thota Veera Kumar told The Hindu: “The maiden trip after resuming the boating services to the Papikonda hill range has been completed successfully. The six-hour boat ride on the Godavari river was completed based on the route map advised by the Irrigation Department.”

The ride also covered the Kuchuluru curve where a private boat capsized in 2019 resulting in the death of 46 persons. The boating operations in the State have been suspended since the tragedy. The State government’s new boat operation policy is to ply the boat services only in the route that is suggested by the Irrigation Department.

Advertising

Advertising

The irrigation authorities would update and alert the boat operators on the weather conditions and navigational safety to operate the boats in the river.

On Sunday, the APTDC operated the boat, Haritha, from Gandi Pochamma temple boat point in Devipatnam mandal of East Godavari agency. Tourists can now book tickets online.