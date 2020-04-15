Boat owners seek solatium as annual fishing ban begins

The annual fishing ban on motorised boats began on the east coast of India from the early hours of Wednesday, with 700 mechanised boats staying anchored to the shore due to lockdown imposed in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Unlike previous years, the fishing ban came unofficially much ahead due to the coronavirus scare and the prohibitory orders issued by the district administration on the sale and auction of fish at Visakhapatnam fishing harbour to enforce the social distancing norms.

61-day restriction

The 61-day ban aims at conservation of the dwindling number of fish resources and allowing unhindered breeding for two months before the monsoon season. It is being implemented in all the States and Union Territories along the the east coast.The ban period is utilised by boat owners for repairs and overhauling of their vessels.

Meanwhile, the boat owners have sought payment of a cash compensation of ₹10,000 each due to heavy loss suffered by them during the lockdown. So far, the cash compensation announced by the State government is being extended only to the fish workers and the drivers.

“Due to extraordinary situation and losses suffered by us, the cash compensation should also be given to all boat owners,” said AP Mechanised Boat Operators’ Association president P.C. Appa Rao.

Letter to Minister

In a letter to Fisheries Minister Mopidevi Venkataramana, he said the compensation should also be extended to women fish vendors who eke out a living by selling fish in the streets.

The compensation amount, which used to be ₹4,000, was hiked to ₹10,000 after the YSRCP government assumd the office.