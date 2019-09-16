Boat owner booked

The Devipatnam police registered a case of criminal negligence against boat owner Venkata Ramana, and a few others, who operated the boat despite the Godavari being in spate.

“We registered a case against the boat owner. During investigation, the personnel who gave permission to operate the boat up to Papikondalu and others responsible for the tragedy will be booked,” said Additional Director General (Law and Order) Ravi Shankar Ayyanar.

Police personnel stopped the Royal Vasista boat before an hour of the mishap and advised the crew not to venture into the river.“We intercepted the boat and asked the boat driver to go back as it was dangerous to proceed towards Papikondalu, but after an argument he went ahead,”said a police officer.

East Godavari SP Adnan Nayeem Asmi said an investigation has been launched.