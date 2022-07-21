Boat overturns in Godavari; fishermen rescue TDP leaders, mediapersons in Andhra Pradesh

Leader of the Opposition N. Chandrababu Naidu who was on another boat is safe

Six Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leaders and a few mediapersons had a narrow escape when their boat overturned in river Godavari, on the borders of West Godavari-Konaseema district, on Thursday.

Fishermen, who were on the river bank jumped into the water and rescued the TDP leaders and the print and electronic mediapersons, who fell in the water.

The incident occurred when the TDP leaders, led by party president N. Chandrababu Naidu, went to visit the flood-affected villages. Locals said that all the people who were on the boat were safe.

According to sources, the boat on which former Minister Devineni Umamaheswara Rao, Undi MLA Rama Raju, Tanuku former MLA P. Radhakrishna and other leaders and mediapersons of various organisations, overturned when they were trying to alight from it. However, Mr. Naidu was safe as he was among the first few who came out of the boat before it toppled.

“About 10 persons fell in the water and the party leaders were worried as Godavari is in spate. However, Mr. Naidu and other leaders are safe,” the local people said.

The police said Mr. Naidu and other TDP leaders were on two boats and the incident occurred near Sompalli village of Razole mandal, after they crossed the West Godavari district border.

“The Leader of the Opposition, Mr. Naidu and his security personnel were in one boat and the party leaders were following in another boat. While Mr. Naidu reached the bund safely, the boat in which the TDP leaders were travelling overturned. But, all were rescued and are safe,” a fisherman said.

On receiving information, Revenue, Police and other department officials rushed to the spot and shifted the Opposition party leaders to the nearby village.

Polavaram MLA Tellam Balaraju, Eluru District Collector V. Prasanna Venkatesh and a few YSR Congress Party leaders had a narrow escape with a raft submerged in waters while visiting the flood hit habitations in Rudramkota village in Velerupadu mandal four days ago. The villagers rescued all the persons on the raft.