Boat operators seek diesel subsidy for all

Mechanised boat operators, while welcoming the decision of the YSR Congress Party government to increase diesel subsidy from ₹6.03 to ₹9 per litre to those registered during or before Ninth Plan period, have sought extension of the benefit to all without any precondition and enhance the amount at 22.25% of sales tax levied on diesel.

Diesel subsidy was introduced to bail out fishermen by issuing a GO in 2002 by offering ₹2.65 per litre at the rate of 22.25% of sales tax collected on diesel. The Central government, which also offered ₹1.50 per litre as fisheries development rebate, withdrew it in September 2006.

Only 750 boats across the State of which 350 are from Visakhapatnam, the main fish landing centre, are eligible for the subsidy. The State government last revised the subsidy amount to ₹6.03 from ₹4.08 in 2004. At the time of introduction, the boat owners were permitted to claim subsidy for 500 litres per month. The quantity was increased to 1,000 litres in 2003 and 3,000 litres in 2004.

“Extension of the benefit to all the boats registered after the Ninth Plan period is a long-pending demand. We also want the government to give subsidy at the rate of 22.25% on the prevailing price of diesel,” Dolphin Boat Operators’ Welfare Association president Ch. Satyanarayana Murthy told The Hindu.

Hike in ex gratia

Sources in the Fisheries Department said the government besides increasing subsidy amount to ₹9 has also decided in principle to give cash compensation of ₹10,000 per fisherman who loses income during the annual fishing ban period. Earlier, the amount was fixed at ₹4,000.

The revised amount is likely to be distributed on World Fisheries Day to be observed on November 21.

The government is also contemplating increasing ex gratia to the dependents of fishermen who die while fishing from ₹2 lakh to ₹10 lakh.