Boat accident: relatives identify 5 bodies

Family members of the missing persons in the boat tragedy were seen waiting at the Government General Hospital (GGH) here since morning on Wednesday.

On hearing the news that the boat was retrieved on Tuesday and seven bodies were found in the vessel, the victims’ relatives from Telangana and Andhra Pradesh rushed to the hospital. They had waited at Devipatnam, Rampachodavaram Area Hospital and the Rajamahendravaram GGH for about 15 days earlier.

DNA test

The family members identified five victims, while the bodies of three more have been preserved at Kakinada Government hospital for identification through DNA tests said East Godavari Superintendent of Police Adnan Nayeem Asmi. The identified bodies were handed over to their family members after post-mortem.

Heart rending scenes were witnessed at the government hospital mortuary when the family members broke down on identifying the skeletal remains of the victims.

They identified the bodies on seeing the clothes.

Officials have set up a help desk at the GGH to assist the bereaved families, who came from different districts.

Family members of K. Ramyasri, who was missing in the boat accident, were seen waiting at the mortuary. Ramyasri’s parents, Sudershan and Bhumakka, of Manchiryal district, Telangana, have been waiting at the hospital for the last 39 days.

Meanwhile, the irrigation, police and the expert swimmers were continuing search for the remaining five persons, who were still missing in the accident.

Swimmers were searching for the bodies downstream of the river and at Polavaram, Kovvur and Dowleswaram Barrage.