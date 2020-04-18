Andhra Pradesh

BMS to observe Solidarity Day on April 22

Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh (BMS) will observe April 22 as Solidarity Day nation-wide to extend support to corona warriors — health and sanitation personnel, the police, bank employees and railway track men and all the others — working selflessly to fight the virus.

According to BMS vice-president M. Jagadiswara Rao and All-India Port and Dock Workers’ Federation president K. Bhavani Shankarudu, a one-minute silence will be observed at 4 p.m. on the day to pay tributes to the medical personnel who died while treating the COVID-19 patients. Banners and placards will be displayed extending support to the personnel working and the csorona warriors will be felicitated wherever possible. Expressing solidarity, national anthem will be sung at the end of the programme.

