BMS to observe Solidarity Day on April 22

Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh (BMS) will observe April 22 as Solidarity Day nation-wide to extend support to corona warriors — health and sanitation personnel, the police, bank employees and railway track men and all the others — working selflessly to fight the virus.
According to BMS vice-president M. Jagadiswara Rao and All-India Port and Dock Workers’ Federation president K. Bhavani Shankarudu, a one-minute silence will be observed at 4 p.m. on the day to pay tributes to the medical personnel who died while treating the COVID-19 patients. Banners and placards will be displayed extending support to the personnel working and the csorona warriors will be felicitated wherever possible. Expressing solidarity, national anthem will be sung at the end of the programme.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.