ADVERTISEMENT

BMS leaders hand over ₹2.45 lakh cheque to family members of deceased worker

Published - October 19, 2024 08:19 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM

The Hindu Bureau

BMS president N.A. Raju and other leaders handing over a cheque of  ₹2.45 lakh to family members of deceased worker Bammidi Kanalaraju, at Pusapatirega in Vizianagaram district on Saturday.

Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh Vizianagaram district president N.A. Raju and other leaders on Saturday handed over a cheque worth ₹2.45 lakh to the family members of a deceased contract worker of a private company. Contract worker Bammidi Kanakaraju had died recently after accidentally falling in a tank in Pusapatirega mandal of Vizianagaram district.

In a meeting organised in Gaithula Chodavaram village of the mandal, he said that small contributions of the employees and workers would become a big help to the family members of deceased workers. He requested the workers to travel carefully to homes after finishing night duties. He urged the Labour department to extend its help quickly to those families when workers were injured or killed in accidents.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US