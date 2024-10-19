BMS leaders hand over ₹2.45 lakh cheque to family members of deceased worker

Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh Vizianagaram district president N.A. Raju and other leaders on Saturday handed over a cheque worth ₹2.45 lakh to the family members of a deceased contract worker of a private company. Contract worker Bammidi Kanakaraju had died recently after accidentally falling in a tank in Pusapatirega mandal of Vizianagaram district.

In a meeting organised in Gaithula Chodavaram village of the mandal, he said that small contributions of the employees and workers would become a big help to the family members of deceased workers. He requested the workers to travel carefully to homes after finishing night duties. He urged the Labour department to extend its help quickly to those families when workers were injured or killed in accidents.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.