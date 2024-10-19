GIFT a SubscriptionGift
BMS leaders hand over ₹2.45 lakh cheque to family members of deceased worker

Published - October 19, 2024 08:19 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM

The Hindu Bureau
BMS president N.A. Raju and other leaders handing over a cheque of  ₹2.45 lakh to family members of deceased worker Bammidi Kanalaraju, at Pusapatirega in Vizianagaram district on Saturday.

BMS president N.A. Raju and other leaders handing over a cheque of  ₹2.45 lakh to family members of deceased worker Bammidi Kanalaraju, at Pusapatirega in Vizianagaram district on Saturday.

Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh Vizianagaram district president N.A. Raju and other leaders on Saturday handed over a cheque worth ₹2.45 lakh to the family members of a deceased contract worker of a private company. Contract worker Bammidi Kanakaraju had died recently after accidentally falling in a tank in Pusapatirega mandal of Vizianagaram district.

In a meeting organised in Gaithula Chodavaram village of the mandal, he said that small contributions of the employees and workers would become a big help to the family members of deceased workers. He requested the workers to travel carefully to homes after finishing night duties. He urged the Labour department to extend its help quickly to those families when workers were injured or killed in accidents.

