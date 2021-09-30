Blue Star to invest ₹540 cr. in Sri City

It will be their first unit in South Indian and sixth in the country

Blue Star Climatech Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of Blue Star Limited, has set foot in Sri City industrial zone of Chittoor district, with a plan to invest ₹540 crore in phases and provide employment to 1,500 people.

Blue Star Managing Director B. Thiagarajan performed the groundbreaking ceremony for its plant on Wednesday, where air conditioners and components will be manufactured as part of the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme recently announced by the Union government.

Mr. Thiagarajan called the plant a ‘strategic initiative’ to significantly scale up manufacturing operations by investing in world-class, Industry 4.0 manufacturing facilities. Welcoming the company’s decision to establish a unit in Sri City, which is its sixth in the country and the first in southern India, Sri City Founder and Managing Director Ravindra Sannareddy saw the creation of a new ecosystem centred on white goods, with the recent establishment of a plant by Daikin air-conditioners.

The plant, coming up in a 20-acre site in the Domestic Tariff Zone (DTZ), is expected to be commissioned by October 2022, with a production capacity of close to 1.2 million units.