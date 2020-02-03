Blowout: two fall sick due to suffocation

Two persons fell sick at the gas well blowout site due to suffocation at Uppudi village in Katrenikona mandal of the district. They were rushed to a hospital.

According to sources, the victims were suspected to be employees of PFH Oil and Gas Private Limited. The blast occurred on Sunday when the two from the technical team of the agency were checking the gas leakage point. As they opened the valve of the closed well, gas gushed out with heavy pressure and led to the blast, they said.

However, officials said the details of the two were not yet known.

The AP State Disaster Response and Fire Services department, the Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC)’s crisis management team and experts from other agencies were trying to plug the leak when reports last came in.

RDO allays fears

Meanwhile, Amalapuram Revenue Divisional Officer (RDO) B.H. Bhavani Shankar, who is monitoring the situation, said officials have taken all measures to prevent fire at the site and in Uppadi village.

Superintendent of Police Adnan Nayeem Asmi said the CISF and other wings were deployed in Katrenikona as a precautionary measure.

Minister blames firm

Social Welfare Minister Pinipe Viswaroop said the gas leak was caused due to the negligence of the PFH personnel, who were maintaining the well.

The Minister, who visited the site, said: “The PFH personnel unplugged the pipeline of the closed well without studying the condition of the abandoned well and have not taken any safety precautions while taking up the operation.”

Expressing anger over frequent gas and oil leakages in the region, he said the companies which were focussing on exploration of natural resources and expansion of their business, were not concentrating on safety aspects.

Not enough reserves

ONGC Area Manager B. Prasada Rao said following a survey the ONGC had closed the Uppudi well in 2007, as the reserves were very less and it had been abandoned since then.

The Kolkata-based PFH had taken the well on lease a year ago from the Directorate General of Hydrocarbons (DGH) and the employees of the company had uncapped the pipeline which caused the blowout, said Mr. Rao, who is also the ONGC General Manager (Production).

According to ONGC officials, the depth of the well from the leakage point was about 2.2 km, and gas was gushing out from a six-inch diameter valve. However, there was no need for panic as only natural gas was coming out, they added.

The PFH company personnel were not available for comment.

Meanwhile, villagers blamed the government for giving the closed well on lease to a private company.