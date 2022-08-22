Blood shortage eases in Prakasam

Chiranjeevi fans organise blood camp in Ongole

Fans of actor Chiranjeevi donate blood to mark the 67th birthday of the actor in Ongole on Monday. | Photo Credit: Kommuri Srinivas

Chiranjeevi fans organise blood camp in Ongole

Youth made a beeline to the PVR Municipal High School grounds here as the fans of actor-turned-politician K. Chiranjeevi organised a blood donation camp here on Sunday on the eve of his 67th birthday on Monday.

Fifty five youth came to donate blood to the needy patients on Sunday, said Prakasam district Chiranjeevi Seva Sangam leader R. Bujji.

Doctors from the Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences checked the health condition of hundreds of people who attended a medical camp organised on the occasion and provided medicines free of cost to needy patients.

YSR Congress Party Regional Coordinator and former Energy Minister Balineni Srinivasa Reddy inaugurated the camp. Ongole Mayor G. Sujatha and YSRCP youth wing leader Balineni Praneeth Reddy were among those present.

Meanwhile, G. Vijayavani, medical officer at the blood bank attached to the Government General Hospital here, said the blood availability had improved a lot now from the pandemic times.

‘’Now we are in a comfortable position to meet the demand for packed red blood cells from 45 Thalassemia patients who had registered their names with the GGH,” she added. She put the demand for blood at the blood bank at 250 units per month.