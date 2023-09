September 02, 2023 06:27 pm | Updated 06:28 pm IST - SRIKAKULAM/VIZIANAGARAM

A blood donation camp and distribution of food were organised to mark Jana Sena Party president Pawan Kalyan at Etcherla of Srikakulam district on Saturday.

Party leaders S. Vishwaksen, S.Kanthee Sree, Palavalasa Yasaswi, Gurana Ayyalu and Tyda Ramakrishna Rao were among those present.

In Vizianagaram city, Midatana Ravikumar and other party leaders organised charitable activities on the occasion.

