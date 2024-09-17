Blood donation marks PM Narendra Modi’s birthday across Rayalaseema region

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders across Rayalaseema districts donated blood at the special camps organised to celebrate the 74th birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday.

At Anantapur, party leaders led by parliamentary constituency in-charge G.N.S. Lalith Kumar and district president Sandireddy Srinivasulu conducted a blood donation camp, where they hailed Modi for becoming the Prime Minister for the third consecutive term.

In Tirupati, ‘Seva Pakhwada’ was observed in the form of a blood donation camp at Government Maternity Hospital, inaugurated by BJP Kisan Morcha national vice-president S. Suresh Reddy. 32 units of blood was donated at the camp, said the party’s district general secretary and the Pakhwada coordinator Penubala Chandrasekhar, who also donated blood.

District vice-president Prasanthi Raju, Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) district secretary Kishan Reddy and Kisan Morcha district secretary Mohan Babu took part in the camp.