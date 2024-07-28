ADVERTISEMENT

‘Blood donation helps in saving lives of many patients’

Published - July 28, 2024 06:39 pm IST - SRIKAKULAM

The Hindu Bureau

Indian Red Cross Society chairman P. Jaganmohana Rao presenting a memento to MLA Gondu Shankar’s wife Swati Sankar, in Srikakulam on Sunday.

Indian Red Cross Society (IRCS) Srikakulam district chairman P. Jaganmohana Rao on Sunday said that blood donation helps in saving the lives of many patients in the district. Along with Srikakulam MLA Gondu Shankar’s wife Swati, he inaugurated a blood donation camp organised by New Aditya Walking and Jumba Dance Club in Srikakulam.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that there was shortage of blood in almost all hospitals and such camps would help the hospital authorities to meet their blood supply requirements. Assistant Director of Srikakulam Information and Public Relations Department K. Chennakeshava Rao expressed happiness over the donation of blood by 107 members of the club in the camp. Association members B. Devi Prasad, K. Sai Krishna and others were present.

