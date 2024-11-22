ADVERTISEMENT

Blood donation, cleanliness drive mark NCC Day in Tirupati

Published - November 22, 2024 08:24 pm IST - TIRUPATI

The Hindu Bureau

Cadets donating blood at the blood camp organised as part NCC Day, at NCC Nagar in Tirupati on Friday.

The annual NCC Day celebrations were held at the NCC Nagar in their Tirupati headquarters, here on Friday.

The event organised by the 29 Andhra Battalion began with a blood donation camp by the cadets in the special bus arranged for the occasion. A tree plantation drive was conducted, where Group Commander Colonel Satendar Dahiya and others planted saplings and gave a message on making the planet green.

Similarly, Commanding Officer Colonel Manish Astana and in-charge Subedar Major S.V. Subba Reddy also coordinated the cleanliness drive conducted as part of the ‘Swachchata Abhiyan’, where the cadets cleaned up the premises. The event also doubled into an alumni meet, where the old cadets also joined the team for the celebrations.

