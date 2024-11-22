 />

November 22, 2024e-Paper

Blood donation, cleanliness drive mark NCC Day in Tirupati

Published - November 22, 2024 08:24 pm IST - TIRUPATI

The Hindu Bureau
Cadets donating blood at the blood camp organised as part NCC Day, at NCC Nagar in Tirupati on Friday.

Cadets donating blood at the blood camp organised as part NCC Day, at NCC Nagar in Tirupati on Friday.

The annual NCC Day celebrations were held at the NCC Nagar in their Tirupati headquarters, here on Friday.

The event organised by the 29 Andhra Battalion began with a blood donation camp by the cadets in the special bus arranged for the occasion. A tree plantation drive was conducted, where Group Commander Colonel Satendar Dahiya and others planted saplings and gave a message on making the planet green.

Similarly, Commanding Officer Colonel Manish Astana and in-charge Subedar Major S.V. Subba Reddy also coordinated the cleanliness drive conducted as part of the ‘Swachchata Abhiyan’, where the cadets cleaned up the premises. The event also doubled into an alumni meet, where the old cadets also joined the team for the celebrations.

Published - November 22, 2024 08:24 pm IST

Related Topics

Tirupati / Andhra Pradesh

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.