Blood donation camp organised

YSRCP leaders holding a blood donation camp in Vizianagaram on Sunday.

VIZIANAGARAM

21 December 2020 00:42 IST

YSRCP political coordinator for Vizianagaram district, Majji Srinivasa Rao, organised a blood donation camp at the party’s zonal office on Sunday on the eve of Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s birthday.

Party leaders and activists turned up in sizable numbers to donate blood at the camp.

Mr. Srinivasa Rao said the blood donation camp would be a fitting gift to the Chief Minister in view of his commitment to public service and urged party members and activists to take up service activities in their respective areas. YSRCP youth wing leader G. Eshwar Kaushik said that more blood donation camps were planned in colleges and rural areas of Vizianagaram Assembly constituency. Party leaders S.V.V. Rajesh, Asapu Venu and Reddi Bangaru Naidu were present.