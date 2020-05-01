Blood donation camp organised

Marking May Day, CITU and Defence Coordination Committee organised a blood donation camp at M.S M. School at NGOs’ Colony.
KGH Superintendent G. Arjuna, who inaugurated the camp, said blood was needed for the critically ill with the COVID-19 lockdown in force and lauded CITU for the gesture to help the pregnant and children.
Raju of KGH Blood Bank and his team conducted the camp.
Public Sector Coordination Committee convener S. Jyotiswara Rao and Y. L. Narasimha Rao of KGH were among those who participated.
