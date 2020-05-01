Andhra Pradesh

Blood donation camp organised

Marking May Day, CITU and Defence Coordination Committee organised a blood donation camp at M.S M. School at NGOs’ Colony.

KGH Superintendent G. Arjuna, who inaugurated the camp, said blood was needed for the critically ill with the COVID-19 lockdown in force and lauded CITU for the gesture to help the pregnant and children.

Raju of KGH Blood Bank and his team conducted the camp.

Public Sector Coordination Committee convener S. Jyotiswara Rao and Y. L. Narasimha Rao of KGH were among those who participated.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 1, 2020 11:16:55 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/blood-donation-camp-organised/article31484781.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY