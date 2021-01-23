Blood donation camp organised by SBI

A blood donation camp was organised by the Stressed Assets Recovery Branch of the State Bank of India (SBI) at the premises of the SBI Administrative Office at Siripuram, here on Friday.

The camp was conducted under the auspices of Shabnam Narayan, Chief General Manager, Stressed Assets Resolution Group (SARG), State Bank of India, Corporate Centre, Mumbai, at all the SARG Group branches across the country.

The Stressed Assets Recovery Branch, Visakhapatnam, has also organised the blood donation camp in association with Indian Red Cross Society. The camp was inaugurated by K. Ranga Rajan, Deputy General Manager, State Bank of India, Visakhapatnam AO.

Mr. Ranga Rajan observed that blood donation can save a life and called upon everyone to fulfill their social responsibility by donating blood for the noble cause.

K. Sri Kiran, Assistant General Manager, SBI, Stresses Assets Recovery Branch, Visakhapatnam, conveyed his gratitude to all the donors. He spoke on the shortage of blood brought about by an increase in road accidents.

Assistant General Managers, Chief Managers and other staff members of the bank and staff of Indian Red Cross Society participated.