Blood donation camp marks Potti Sriramulu’s birth anniversary

March 16, 2022 18:42 IST

Representatives of various organisations on Wednesday recalled the supreme sacrifice made by Potti Sriramulu for the creation of Andhra State, on the occasion of his 121st birth anniversary.

SVN Shiva Jyothy Group chairman G. Shiva Kumar and Vizianagaram Youth Foundation president Shaik Iltamash organised a blood donation camp in Vizianagaram to mark the occasion. Mr. Shiva Kumar thanked the 30 youngsters who donated blood on the occasion.

Srikakulam Arya Vysya Sangham president Tammana Bhaskar, secretary M.S. Gupta and other leaders garlanded the statue of Potti Sriramulu in Gandhi Park. Association leaders M. Ravi, P. Kamaraju, and N. Mohan were present.