Blood donation camp marks feast of St. Ignatius of Loyola

July 27, 2023 07:53 pm | Updated 07:53 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

The NSS units of Andhra Loyola College, in collaboration with Indian Red Cross Society, organised a blood donation camp on July 27 (Thursday) on the college campus to mark the feast of St. Ignatius of Loyola, Patron Saint of Andhra Loyola College.

Students, faculty and staff participated and donated nearly 132 units of blood.

Principal and Chairman of NSS Fr. G.A.P. Kishore spoke about the importance of blood donation and urged students to contribute their mite for the good cause.

Fr. Prabhu Das, Fr. Kiran, Fr. Y.T. Prabhu from ALC, D.V. Ramana Rao from Red Cross Society and NSS officers M. Suresh, Kola Sekhar, R. John, K. Prakash and A. Samuel Dayakar participated in the blood donation camp.

