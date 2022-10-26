Blood donation camp held to mark Police Commemoration Day

Rajulapudi Srinivas
October 26, 2022 23:30 IST

The police, in association with the Indian Red Cross Society, Repalle, organised a blood donation camp to mark Police Martyrs Commemoration Day in Bapatla on Wednesday.

As many as 124 police personnel, including women police of the A.P. Secretariat and other staff have donated blood in the camp, said S.P. Vakul Jindal, who attended the programme.

There is blood shortage in the banks and people should come forward to donate blood, said Mr. Vakul. He recalled the sacrifices made by the police in discharging their duties.

