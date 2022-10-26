Andhra Pradesh

Blood donation camp held to mark Police Commemoration Day

The police, in association with the Indian Red Cross Society, Repalle, organised a blood donation camp to mark Police Martyrs Commemoration Day in Bapatla on Wednesday.

As many as 124 police personnel, including women police of the A.P. Secretariat and other staff have donated blood in the camp, said S.P. Vakul Jindal, who attended the programme.

There is blood shortage in the banks and people should come forward to donate blood, said Mr. Vakul. He recalled the sacrifices made by the police in discharging their duties.


