Blood donation camp held to mark Ambedkar birth anniversary in Vizianagaram

April 14, 2023 07:35 pm | Updated 07:35 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM:

The Hindu Bureau

A blood donation camp was held in the city on Friday to mark Dr. B.R. Ambedkar’s 132nd birth anniversary.

The blood bank organisers thanked followers of Ambedkar P. Appala Swamy, S. Umamaheswara Rao and S. Sateesh Kumar for facilitating the camp.

A book titled ‘‘Ambedkar — short history’‘ written by Ambedkar Literary Award winner Sarella Venkata Ratnam was released on the occasion. Satya Institute of Technology and Management Associate Professor P. Ravi Kumar, Gandhi Blood Donors’ Club president Abdul Ravoof and others were present.

