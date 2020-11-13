Blood donation camp held at dockyard

VISAKHAPATNAM

13 November 2020 00:19 IST

As part of Navy Week activities, a mega blood donation camp was organised at the Naval Dockyard in Visakhapatnam on Thursday.

The camp was inaugurated by Surgical Rear Admiral C.S. Naidu, Command Medical Officer, Eastern Naval Command (ENC), and was conducted in collaboration with King George Hospital (KGH) Blood Bank and NTR Memorial Blood Bank, ensuring that all COVID precautions are adhered to.

About 316 units were collected from defence and civilian staff.

Vice-Admiral Atul Kumar Jain, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, ENC, reviewed the conduct of the camp.

Dr. P..V Sudhakar, Principal, Andhra Medical College, Dr. K Satyavara Prasad, Director VIMS and Dr Jitender Sharma, CMD & CEO AP Med Tech Zone were present.