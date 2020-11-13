Blood donation camp held at dockyard

As part of Navy Week activities, a mega blood donation camp was organised at the Naval Dockyard in Visakhapatnam on Thursday.
The camp was inaugurated by Surgical Rear Admiral C.S. Naidu, Command Medical Officer, Eastern Naval Command (ENC), and was conducted in collaboration with King George Hospital (KGH) Blood Bank and NTR Memorial Blood Bank, ensuring that all COVID precautions are adhered to.
About 316 units were collected from defence and civilian staff.
Vice-Admiral Atul Kumar Jain, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, ENC, reviewed the conduct of the camp.
Dr. P..V Sudhakar, Principal, Andhra Medical College, Dr. K Satyavara Prasad, Director VIMS and Dr Jitender Sharma, CMD & CEO AP Med Tech Zone were present.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath