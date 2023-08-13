ADVERTISEMENT

Blood donation camp evokes good response in Vizianagaram

August 13, 2023 07:32 pm | Updated 07:32 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM

K Srinivasa Rao

Youngsters donating blood at the blood donation camp organised by Ashrya Blood Donors Club and Retired Army Officers Association in Vizianagaram on Sunday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

A blood donation camp organised by Ashrya Blood Donors Club and Retired Army Officers Association and Murapaka Grameena Yuvajana Sangham evoked a good response in Vizianagaram on Sunday with the active participation of many youngsters. Vizianagaram District Sainik Board Officer Majji Krishna Rao and retired Air Force officer Boddepalli Ramakrishna Rao felicitated frequent donor Balaji Rao, and Rotary Blood Bank treasurer Praveen Kumar Anchalia on the occasion. Mr. Ramakrishna Rao, who donated blood 177 times, said that more awareness of blood donation was the need of the hour as there was a huge gap between the demand and supply of blood.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US