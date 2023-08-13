HamberMenu
Blood donation camp evokes good response in Vizianagaram

August 13, 2023 07:32 pm | Updated 07:32 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM

K Srinivasa Rao
Youngsters donating blood at the blood donation camp organised by Ashrya Blood Donors Club and Retired Army Officers Association in Vizianagaram on Sunday.

Youngsters donating blood at the blood donation camp organised by Ashrya Blood Donors Club and Retired Army Officers Association in Vizianagaram on Sunday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

A blood donation camp organised by Ashrya Blood Donors Club and Retired Army Officers Association and Murapaka Grameena Yuvajana Sangham evoked a good response in Vizianagaram on Sunday with the active participation of many youngsters. Vizianagaram District Sainik Board Officer Majji Krishna Rao and retired Air Force officer Boddepalli Ramakrishna Rao felicitated frequent donor Balaji Rao, and Rotary Blood Bank treasurer Praveen Kumar Anchalia on the occasion. Mr. Ramakrishna Rao, who donated blood 177 times, said that more awareness of blood donation was the need of the hour as there was a huge gap between the demand and supply of blood.

