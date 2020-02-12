Bless or compliment, or just sit silently in a corner of your house, YSRCP MLA Roja to Naidu

TIRUMALA Fire brand and YSRCP Nagari MLA R.K. Roja appealed to TDP supremo N. Chandrababu naidu to either congratulate and compliment the Chief Minister Y.S. Jaganmohan Reddy for implementing a slew of welfare schemes and riding the state on the path of development, or just sit silently in a corner of his house.

Speaking to the media on Wednesday, Roja who is known for her lung power and ascerbic style said the - with the progressive schemes implemented by the State government. At this juncture if Naidu again embarks on a Chaitanya Yatra there is every danger that the State will be back under the cruel grip of drought which is not at all desirable.

Only for political mileage

Going hammer and tongs she wondered: “With what face will Mr. Naidu undertake the State tour after having voted against the proposed three capitals? The people of the State are very intelligent, and am sure will never fall a prey to his deceptive tactics whose ultimate aim is to gain political mileage.”

Even though there are several lakh beneficiaries under every welfare scheme being implemented by the State like Rythu Bharosa, Amma Vodi, Pensioners, Auto Mitra, YSR Cheyutha, it is really unfortunate that Mr. Naidu is indulging either in mud slinging or politicizing them to serve his political interests, Ms. Roja rued.

State is testimony

“The State stands testimony to the way Mr. Naidu, who boasts of serving the State for 13 long years encouraged the Speaker to abuse his powers by sitting in the galleries of the revered Council Hall,” she alleged.

She also charged Naidu for trying to downplay the newly commissioned Disha Police Station and Disha App which she said was introduced with a sole intention of protecting the women, school and college going girls and working women.

Mincing no words she alleged the Nara Lokesh sponsored social media was spitting venom against the YSRCP cadres. Should her party cadres also start lodging complaints against the wrong and humiliating messages posted with a malafide intention of belittling them than more than 70 to 80 percent of TDP leaders will be behind bars she warned.