‘Bleak days have  gone for downtrodden with Jagan coming to power’

November 09, 2023 08:32 am | Updated 08:32 am IST - VIJAYAWADA:

The YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) organised Samajika Sadhikara Yatra’ on the 11th day on Wednesday. The yatra was simultaneously organised at Kanigiri in Prakasam district, Saluru in Manyam Parvathipuram District, and at Palakollu in West Godavari district.

Addressing the gathering at Saluru, Deputy Chief Minister and Tribal Welfare Minister Peedika Rajanna Dora said that the welfare schemes had been provided to about 8 lakh beneficiaries in Salur. Even though N. Chandrababu was Chief Minister for 14 years, he failed to bring any substantial development. Conversely, Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy gave political powers to STs from the village level to Parliament level, he said and urged the people to repose their faith again in Mr. Jagan.

Revenue Minister Dharmana Prasada Rao, Speaker Tammineni Sitaram, YSRCP Uttarandhra District Regional Coordinator YV Subbareddy, Joint Vizianagaram Zilla Parishad Chairman Mazji Srinivasa Rao, MLAs Appalanarsayya and Pushpa participated in the event.

At Kanigiri, Social Welfare Minister Merugu Nagarjuna said that great personalities such as B.R. Ambedkar, Jyotirao Phule, and Maulana Abul Kalam Azad thought about social empowerment, but Mr. Jagan chose their ambitious path and brought social revolution. The bleak days were gone, and a ray of hope has emerged for the poor who had seen many humiliations and hardships during Mr. Naidu’s tenure, he alleged. Through welfare schemes, the Chief Minister uplifted the BC, SC, ST, and minorities to walk with self-dignity, he said.

Highlighting the tangible wings of change witnessed in the YSRCP regime, Deputy Chief Minister Amzath Basha said that the social empowerment bus yatra was a chapter that would remain in history forever. “Since Independence, we have seen politics that solely saw the poor and the weaker sections as a vote bank. Social empowerment remains a slogan even in States where BCs, SCs, STs, and minorities have served as Chief Ministers. But today social empowerment is visible to our eyes in our state under Jagananna’s regime,” he said.

Municipal Administration Minister Adimulapu Suresh, MPs Magunta Sreenivasulureddy, Beeda Mastan Rao, MLAs, and party leaders participated in this programme.

At Palakollu, Ministers Pinipe Vishwarup and Chelluboyina Venugopalakrishna, MP Nandigama Suresh, Legislative Council Chairman Moshen Raju and others highlighted the stark differences between Mr. Naidu’s rule from 2014 to 2019 and Mr. Jagan’s rule from November 2019 to 2023.