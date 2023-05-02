ADVERTISEMENT

Blazewada relishes heavy rain throughout the day

May 02, 2023 07:29 pm | Updated 07:30 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Several roads in the city were under a sheet of water for hours as heavy rain lashed the city

Tharun Boda

Women scurry for cover as the city witnessed heavy rainfall on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: K.V.S. GIRI

Heavy rainfall lashed Vijayawada throughout the day on Tuesday. The city has been receiving heavy rainfall for the past few days, bringing further respite from the scorching summer heat that the city is known for.

On Tuesday, the city received up to 38 mm of rainfall until evening, according to the A.P. Planning Development Society’s real-time data.

Several roads in the city were under a sheet of water for hours due to the heavy downpour.

Motorists and pedestrians had to wade through waterlogged roads in the city.

Parts of M.G. Road, Five Route, several roads in Moghalrajpuram, One-Town, Vidyadharapuram and many colonies were waterlogged as there was continuous rainfall till evening.

Several other mandals surrounding the city witnessed heavy rainfall. Chandarlapadu in NTR district recorded 61.75 mm of rainfall during the day. Penamaluru mandal also recorded 35 mm of rainfall.

